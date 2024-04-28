Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Expands By 41.3%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,493. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

