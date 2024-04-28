Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Decreases By 63.2%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Siemens Energy Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of SMNEY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,683. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.
About Siemens Energy
