Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Decreases By 63.2%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMNEY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,683. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

