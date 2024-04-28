Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Decreases By 36.0%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sow Good Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of SOWG stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. 21,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sow Good has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 91.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

