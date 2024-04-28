Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Declines By 53.5%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 725,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,178. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $356.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,872 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned 12.33% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

