Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $52.43 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 521,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,227. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

