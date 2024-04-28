Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 962,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,109,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

