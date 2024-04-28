Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 995,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,646. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

