Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:SIA opened at C$13.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$966.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.12. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$13.62.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIA. TD Securities raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

