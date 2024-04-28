Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.0 %
TSE:SIA opened at C$13.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$966.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.12. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$13.62.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
