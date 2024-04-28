Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

SPXCY stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $112.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.9009 dividend. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

