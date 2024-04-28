Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,448,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 2,310,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,621.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

SHTDF remained flat at $2.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Sinopharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.