Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Sinopharm Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.
About Sinopharm Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.