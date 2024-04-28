Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

