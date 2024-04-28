Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

SMFKY stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.9148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

