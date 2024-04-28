SOLVE (SOLVE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.07 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and $118,126.79 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

