SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Increased by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 10,452,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,723,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

