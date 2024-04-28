SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SPI Energy Stock Down 3.7 %
SPI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.61.
About SPI Energy
