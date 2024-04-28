SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPI Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

SPI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

About SPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.