STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 166.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

