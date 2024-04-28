Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Down 62.3% in April

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the March 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,756,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,691 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $24.71. 1,315,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,426. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

