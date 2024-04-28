Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Down 23.9% in April

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STCB stock remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. 998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Starco Brands has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative return on equity of 34.46% and a negative net margin of 70.83%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

