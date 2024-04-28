StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

StarHub Stock Performance

Shares of SRHBF remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. StarHub has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Get StarHub alerts:

StarHub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.