StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
StarHub Stock Performance
Shares of SRHBF remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. StarHub has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.83.
StarHub Company Profile
