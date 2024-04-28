Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Stem Stock Performance
Shares of STMH stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,532. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Stem
