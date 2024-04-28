Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STMH stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,532. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Stem alerts:

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts. As of September 30, 2022, it had ownership interests in 23 state issued cannabis licenses, including 9 licenses for cannabis cultivation; 3 licenses for cannabis processing; 2 licenses for cannabis wholesale distribution; 3 licenses for hemp production; and 6 cannabis dispensary licenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.