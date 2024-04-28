Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $82.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.42.

Shares of CP opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.8% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 59,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 54,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17,083.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

