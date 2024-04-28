Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 536,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,072.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

