Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 536,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,072.0 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.90.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile
