Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,292 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 126,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,659 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

