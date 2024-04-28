Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 1,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

