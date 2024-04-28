Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,068,200 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the March 31st total of 1,486,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,341.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $4.60 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

