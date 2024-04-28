Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,068,200 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the March 31st total of 1,486,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,341.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $4.60 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
