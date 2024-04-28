SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

SunOpta Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 719,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 482,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 193,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

