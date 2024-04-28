SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ SSSSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.98. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $25.00.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

Further Reading

