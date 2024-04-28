Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Surrozen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRZNW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

