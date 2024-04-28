Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Lifted by Kailix Advisors LLC

Kailix Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,989 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises 23.5% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Teck Resources worth $41,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 4,965,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,129. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $50.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

