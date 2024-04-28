Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $86.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. Textron has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
