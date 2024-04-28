Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Textron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $86.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. Textron has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.