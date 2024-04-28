The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for about 2.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after purchasing an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $354.47. The stock had a trading volume of 830,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.88 and a 200 day moving average of $318.15. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

