Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $734.09 million and $36.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00054961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,529,247,223 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.