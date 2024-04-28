Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 190,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

