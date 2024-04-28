Total Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 489.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 483.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 795.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. 155,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

