Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.99. 857,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.20 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

