Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. 110,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

