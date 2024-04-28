Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 392,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.