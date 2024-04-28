Total Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.79. 122,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,272. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.20. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.