Total Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,254. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.87 and a 200 day moving average of $315.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.26 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

