Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.54. 173,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,417. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.15 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

