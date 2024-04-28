Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 290,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 82,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,671. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.