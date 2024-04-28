Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 61,148 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,148 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37,857.1% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,816,000 after purchasing an additional 180,435 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 108,631 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 306,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,942. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

