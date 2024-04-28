Total Wealth Planning LLC Takes $295,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IEFA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

