Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,601 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,213.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 127,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,436,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. 6,304,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.