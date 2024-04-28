Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Up 182.5% in April

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,700 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the March 31st total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TGS shares. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,329,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 464,423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,732. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.