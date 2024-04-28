Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,454,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $461.29. 857,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,151. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.74 and a 200-day moving average of $444.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

