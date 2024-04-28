VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MOO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.78. 56,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.