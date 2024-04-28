Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Trimmed by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.46. 289,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,014. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

