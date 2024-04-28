Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 1,766,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

