Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $117,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,785,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,078,044. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

